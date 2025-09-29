Dolly Parton postpones Vegas residency for 1 year due to ‘health challenges’

Send this page to someone via email

Dolly Parton has postponed her first Las Vegas residency in 32 years due to “health challenges.”

The country music icon, 79, announced the news in a post on Instagram on Sept. 28, telling fans that she wanted them “to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts.”

“As many of you know, I’ve been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!” she wrote.

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you,” the 9 to 5 singer explained.

Parton said that she will still be able to work on all of her projects from Nashville but she needs “a little time to get show ready, as they say.”

She assured fans to not “worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.”

“But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you,” she added. “I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Parton was scheduled to perform six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for “Dolly: Live in Las Vegas” between Dec. 4 and Dec. 13, overlapping with the National Finals Rodeo. Her dates have been moved to late next year — September 2026.

Tickets are valid for the new dates and refunds will be available, Parton’s statement added.

Earlier this month, Parton was unable to attend the announcement of a new ride at her Tennessee theme park Dollywood due to health issues.

“I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it’d given me an infection and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be travelling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better,'” Parton said in a video announcement at the time.

“So, he suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I’m there with you in spirit. I was looking so forward to it,” she added.

In March, Parton announced that Carl Thomas Dean, her husband of nearly 60 years, had died.

“Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie,” a statement on her Instagram page read.

A quote from Parton was also included. It read, “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

“The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time,” the post added.

Parton also released her new single If You Hadn’t Been There the same month, in honour of her longtime husband.

“I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together,” Parton wrote.

“Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him.”

— With files from The Associated Press