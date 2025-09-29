Menu

Crime

Fracas at Dauphin bar leads to drug, weapon arrests: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 29, 2025 3:29 pm
1 min read
Contraband seized by Dauphin RCMP. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by Dauphin RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
Three people — two of whom each face a laundry list of charges — were arrested Friday after a wild incident at a bar in Dauphin, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers were called to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. after reports of people threatening other bar patrons with bear spray and causing damage to property. The suspects had left by the time RCMP arrived, but were picked up at another hotel nearby a short time later.

Police searched the suspects’ hotel room and seized cocaine, meth, cash, knives, and drug paraphernalia.

A 20-year-old from Tootinaowaziibeeng First Nation is in custody facing three counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, as well as individual charges for uttering threats, weapon possession, possessing property obtained by crime, assault with a weapon, and failing to comply with release conditions.

A second suspect, 21, from Roblin, faces similar charges. A 23-year-old from Tootinaowaziibeeng was released on an undertaking.

RCMP from the Dauphin detachment continue to investigate.

