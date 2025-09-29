Fracas at Dauphin bar leads to drug, weapon arrests: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people — two of whom each face a laundry list of charges — were arrested Friday after a wild incident at a bar in Dauphin, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers were called to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. after reports of people threatening other bar patrons with bear spray and causing damage to property. The suspects had left by the time RCMP arrived, but were picked up at another hotel nearby a short time later.

Police searched the suspects’ hotel room and seized cocaine, meth, cash, knives, and drug paraphernalia.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A 20-year-old from Tootinaowaziibeeng First Nation is in custody facing three counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, as well as individual charges for uttering threats, weapon possession, possessing property obtained by crime, assault with a weapon, and failing to comply with release conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

A second suspect, 21, from Roblin, faces similar charges. A 23-year-old from Tootinaowaziibeeng was released on an undertaking.

RCMP from the Dauphin detachment continue to investigate.