Politics

New Brunswick ends fiscal year with $104.4-million deficit as health care costs rise

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2025 2:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick’s projected deficit grows over 20%'
New Brunswick’s projected deficit grows over 20%
RELATED: New Brunswick's projected deficit has grown by more than 20 per cent. Officials are pointing to a number of factors, including timing and an aging population, but the province's opposition members are raising concerns. Anna Mandin reports – Aug 19, 2025
New Brunswick’s finance minister says the province finished the 2024-25 fiscal year with a $104.4-million deficit, instead of the $40.9-million surplus they had budgeted for.

René Legacy released the numbers in a new fiscal update.

Legacy said the province’s net debt has also risen from $11.8 billion to $12.3 billion.

The government says their key spending areas were in health, education, and social programs.

They brought in money primarily through taxes and federal transfers.

The government also received $156 million as part of a settlement with three major tobacco companies.

The companies were ordered to pay a $32.5-billion settlement to governments across the country following a lawsuit over smoking-related health care costs.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

