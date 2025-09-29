Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan apologizes for boarding school abuse

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2025 1:18 pm
1 min read
ÎLE-À-LA-CROSSE – The Saskatchewan government is officially saying sorry to survivors and families for its role in the historical abuse and trauma that occurred at a boarding school for Métis and First Nations children.

Premier Scott Moe says the province has also agreed to pay $40 million to former students of the Île-à-la-Crosse Boarding School and their families.

“On behalf of the Province of Saskatchewan, I offer a sincere apology to the survivors and their families,” Moe said Monday in a statement.

“It is our sincere hope that this agreement provides closure to the former students of the Île-à-la-Crosse School, and that it serves as a foundation for continued collaboration and success in the future.”

The school, northwest of Saskatoon, operated from the 1820s until it burned down in the 1970s.

School survivors have said they were banned from speaking their language and were frequently beaten if they did, resulting in the loss of their culture and identity.

Earlier this year, the federal government reached a $27-million agreement in principle for survivors of the school.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

