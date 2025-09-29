Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Boeing invests $1M into Halifax-based company for simulation training technology

By Rebecca Lau , Skye Bryden-Blom & Heidi Petracek Global News
Posted September 29, 2025 3:39 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada to quadruple Canada’s defence spending by 2030: Carney'
Canada to quadruple Canada’s defence spending by 2030: Carney
Canada to quadruple Canada's defence spending by 2030: Carney – Aug 25, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Boeing is investing $1.4 million into a Halifax-based company to provide simulation training to crew members aboard one of the U.S. Air Force’s most versatile combat aircraft.

The mixed-reality simulation technology is being developed in Nova Scotia by Bluedrop Training and Simulation Inc.

“We have a military aircraft component to the company. This particular investment will help the V-22 Osprey in the way that it can train and ready the crews for future missions,” said Boeing Canada president, Al Meinzinger, during an announcement Monday.

Boeing’s Osprey program features a specialized military aircraft that can fly as a helicopter or an airplane. The training technology will help support the United States Air Force Special Operations Command.

“That will allow them to link the front-end pilot simulator to the back-end simulator that they’re world-class in developing, so it will give them a connectivity advantage. They’ll be able to connect to very discreet networks,” said Meinzinger.

Story continues below advertisement

Jean-Claude Siew, Bluedrop’s executive vice-president for technology and simulation, says the technology is invaluable.

“If you think about having training on an actual helicopter, think about the fuel you burn, think about the blade hours that you spend on the helicopter, and the pure risk. When you train, you want to train for things you don’t want to happen,” Siew said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The funding is being delivered through an agreement that was struck when Boeing was awarded a $10-billion contract to replace Canada’s aging fleet of military patrol planes in 2023.

Click to play video: 'Canada reaches $5.9B USD deal to replace aging Aurora military fleet with Boeing aircraft: Blair'
Canada reaches $5.9B USD deal to replace aging Aurora military fleet with Boeing aircraft: Blair

Bluedrop and Boeing have worked together on several projects over the last decade, including the Canadian military’s C-17 Globemaster and CH-47F Chinook.

Trending Now

As Canada ramps up military spending, Bluedrop would like to see changes to the federal procurement process next. Siew says the process often excludes smaller firms.

Story continues below advertisement

“(I’d like to have) contracts that are there for us, accessible for us, but it just takes time. You’re impeding the capability of the company to grow faster, to bring more innovation and to do what we’re doing now,” he said.

A centralized procurement is part of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s plan. His defense strategy also includes spending more defense dollars in Canada rather than south of the border.

David Perry, president and CEO of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, hopes the Carney government finds more ways to spread the extra spending around and grow the industry at home.

“There’s different ways that those policy instruments can be adjusted. I think the thing is that the government needs to give a good think and then be clear about what kind of behaviour it wants to incentivize and try and align the different mechanisms to achieve that,” said Perry.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says he hopes investments like the one announced Monday will help put the province on Ottawa’s radar — in terms of future defence spending.

“We have the biggest base in Canada right here in Halifax. Across our province, the importance of the defence spending is really important to our economy, and we can deliver,” he said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices