Police find 48 guns, 17K rounds of ammo during Windsor, Ont. raid

A Windsor, Ont., man is facing multiple firearms charges after police found 48 weapons and roughly 17,000 rounds of ammunition during a raid earlier this year.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) said Monday that in May and June, its agents in Windsor, Toronto and Montreal intercepted four parcels containing firearms parts and tools for manufacturing firearms.

The packages were being imported from the United States and were all destined for an address in Windsor, the CBSA said, adding its Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team began an investigation.

On July 17, Windsor police officers executed a search warrant at an address and reportedly seized 48 weapons, 30 prohibited conversion devices, some 17,000 rounds of ammunition and 175 magazines — 104 of which were prohibited, including four 50-round drum magazines.

A 30-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including one count of attempting to manufacture a firearm, two counts of possessing a prohibited device without a licence and three counts of possession of a firearm at a place other than indicated on a licence.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.