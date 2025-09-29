Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police find 48 guns, 17K rounds of ammo during Windsor, Ont. raid

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 29, 2025 11:26 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada launches ‘voluntary’ assault style firearms compensation program'
Canada launches ‘voluntary’ assault style firearms compensation program
RELATED: Canada launches 'voluntary' assault-style firearms compensation program
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Windsor, Ont., man is facing multiple firearms charges after police found 48 weapons and roughly 17,000 rounds of ammunition during a raid earlier this year.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) said Monday that in May and June, its agents in Windsor, Toronto and Montreal intercepted four parcels containing firearms parts and tools for manufacturing firearms.

The packages were being imported from the United States and were all destined for an address in Windsor, the CBSA said, adding its Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team began an investigation.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On July 17, Windsor police officers executed a search warrant at an address and reportedly seized 48 weapons, 30 prohibited conversion devices, some 17,000 rounds of ammunition and 175 magazines — 104 of which were prohibited, including four 50-round drum magazines.

CBSA Windsor Weapons
A Windsor, Ont., man is facing multiple firearms charges after the Canada Border Services Agency seized 48 firearms, 30 conversion devices and 17,000 rounds of ammunition during a raid earlier this year. Canada Border Services Agency/CNW Group
Trending Now

A 30-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including one count of attempting to manufacture a firearm, two counts of possessing a prohibited device without a licence and three counts of possession of a firearm at a place other than indicated on a licence.

Story continues below advertisement

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices