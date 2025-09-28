Teen from N.B. invited to perform at Carnegie Hall

Send this page to someone via email

Daniel Milliea has loved music for as long as he can remember.

The 15-year-old from Elsipogtog First Nation in New Brunswick says he’s been surrounded by song since even before he was born.

“My mom loves music, my family is all really into music. My mom had a speaker when she was pregnant with me that she would put on her belly,” Milliea said in an interview Saturday.

“My mom told me she thinks I kicked her when I liked the music,” he said.

The teenager started playing the violin at just six years old, through a New Brunswick group that runs after-school music programs.

As an eight-year-old, Milliea picked up the viola for the first time.

“It sounded quite different. It has a lower, warmer tone to it,” he said of the instrument that’s bigger than a violin but smaller than a cello.

He recalls being captivated by the sound of it right away.

Seven years of practice later, the Grade 9 student is now preparing to bring his viola talents to New York City.

He has been invited to play at the prestigious Carnegie Hall after placing third in the American Protégé International Talent Competition.

“It will be very, very different from what I usually do. I think playing there will be so cool,” Milliea said.

The teenager said he connects his love of music to his Mi’kmaq culture, wherein music is sacred.

“In my culture, to connect to the creator, you always pray and sing as well,” he said, adding that he’s also benefited by having musicians in his family to look up to.

“My uncle, he’s a traditional singer, he plays the hand drums and sings, and he said he was very proud that I’m going to Carnegie Hall. So that feels really special,” Milliea said.

When he’s not practising the viola, the young musician enjoys playing the electric guitar.

“The role that music plays is my life, it’s very crucial,” he said.

He said his dream is to play the viola in orchestras all around the world.

The young musician is a member of the New Brunswick Youth Orchestra and Moncton Youth Orchestra, and has continued to hone his craft with instructors at Sistema New Brunswick — the organization that first put a violin in his hands when he was a kid.

Swan Serna, one of Milliea’s viola instructors at Sistema, said it’s been a continued joy to teach the teenager and watch him continue to grow.

“He is very committed to his music, to his traditions. It’s very special for me to be able to teach him. I’m grateful to be in his path,” he said.

Serna was one of the instructors who helped Milliea audition for the American Protégé International Talent Competition.

He said he was thrilled and unsurprised when they learned that Milliea had been successful in making it in the top three, which comes with the invitation to play in New York.

“He’s a kid that really that wants to shine and explore the potential he has. So we are excited to be there for him,” Serna said.

Milliea is scheduled to perform at the American Protégé Winners Recital in December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2025.