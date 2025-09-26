Two arrested after candy-moulded fentanyl seized

Winnipeg police say fentanyl moulded into candy-like shapes is off the streets after an investigation resulted in two arrests.
Earlier this week, a 39-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested after police uncovered more than 130 grams of fentanyl during a search warrant, worth more than $53,000.
Some of the fentanyl was found to be moulded into colourful shapes such as dinosaurs, stars, and butterflies.
“This could be very enticing to a lot of people, including potentially our youth,” said Const. Pat Saydak of the Winnipeg Police Service.
Five grams of unprocessed fentanyl was also seized, which is worth around $200,000. This fentanyl has the potential to create 5,000 doses of street level fentanyl once a mixing or cutting agent is added.
Just two micrograms of fentanyl or the equivalent of two grains of salt is considered a lethal dose, according to police.
The pair face multiple drug trafficking, weapons and firearms-related offences.
