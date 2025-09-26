Two arrested after candy-moulded fentanyl seized

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say fentanyl moulded into candy-like shapes is off the streets after an investigation resulted in two arrests.

Earlier this week, a 39-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested after police uncovered more than 130 grams of fentanyl during a search warrant, worth more than $53,000.

Some of the fentanyl was found to be moulded into colourful shapes such as dinosaurs, stars, and butterflies.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This could be very enticing to a lot of people, including potentially our youth,” said Const. Pat Saydak of the Winnipeg Police Service.

Five grams of unprocessed fentanyl was also seized, which is worth around $200,000. This fentanyl has the potential to create 5,000 doses of street level fentanyl once a mixing or cutting agent is added.

Just two micrograms of fentanyl or the equivalent of two grains of salt is considered a lethal dose, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The pair face multiple drug trafficking, weapons and firearms-related offences.