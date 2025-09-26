SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two arrested after candy-moulded fentanyl seized

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 26, 2025 9:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police fentanyl warning'
Police fentanyl warning
Winnipeg police are warning of a type of fentanyl shaped like candy that has made its way on the city streets. Vasilios Bellos reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police say fentanyl moulded into candy-like shapes is off the streets after an investigation resulted in two arrests.

Earlier this week, a 39-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested after police uncovered more than 130 grams of fentanyl during a search warrant, worth more than $53,000.

Some of the fentanyl was found to be moulded into colourful shapes such as dinosaurs, stars, and butterflies.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This could be very enticing to a lot of people, including potentially our youth,” said Const. Pat Saydak of the Winnipeg Police Service.

Five grams of unprocessed fentanyl was also seized, which is worth around $200,000. This fentanyl has the potential to create 5,000 doses of street level fentanyl once a mixing or cutting agent is added.

Trending Now

Just two micrograms of fentanyl or the equivalent of two grains of salt is considered a lethal dose, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The pair face multiple drug trafficking, weapons and firearms-related offences.

 

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices