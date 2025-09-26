Woman arrested for allegedly killing, dismembering Quebec lottery winner 25 years ago

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains graphic details.

A 63-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in Trois-Rivières, Que., with second-degree murder and the desecration of a corpse in the death of a man who was killed 25 years ago after winning the lotto.

Quebec provincial police say investigators from its Missing Persons and Unsolved Cases Division arrested Aline Girardin Thursday evening for the killing of Louis Valentine in the fall of 2000.

Girardin allegedly stabbed Valentine to death between August 28 and September 4 that year and then allegedly cut up, froze and buried his body, according to the charge sheet.

Authorities say the victim, who was a resident of Laval, Que., north of Montreal, had won a large sum of money the year before, in December 1999, and moved to Trois-Rivières where he met Girardin a month later.

He was last seen in Laval in August 2000 at a friends’ house. In February 2001 his family reported him missing to Trois-Rivières police.

The Sûreté du Québec said forensic specialists were helping investigators carry out a search at a home on Corbeil Street in Trois-Rivières to find evidence in the case.

The suspect was expected to appear at the Trois-Rivières courthouse Friday in connection with these charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Sûreté du Québec’s Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.

–with files from the Canadian Press