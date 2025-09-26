Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman arrested for allegedly killing, dismembering Quebec lottery winner 25 years ago

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 26, 2025 6:31 pm
1 min read
Quebec provincial police say investigators from its Missing Persons and Unsolved Cases Division arrested Aline Girardin Thursday evening for the killing of Louis Valentine in the fall of 2000. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police say investigators from its Missing Persons and Unsolved Cases Division arrested Aline Girardin Thursday evening for the killing of Louis Valentine in the fall of 2000. Sûreté du Québec (SQ)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Warning: This story contains graphic details.

A 63-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in Trois-Rivières, Que., with second-degree murder and the desecration of a corpse in the death of a man who was killed 25 years ago after winning the lotto.

Quebec provincial police say investigators from its Missing Persons and Unsolved Cases Division arrested Aline Girardin Thursday evening for the killing of Louis Valentine in the fall of 2000.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Girardin allegedly stabbed Valentine to death between August 28 and September 4 that year and then allegedly cut up, froze and buried his body, according to the charge sheet.

Authorities say the victim, who was a resident of Laval, Que., north of Montreal, had won a large sum of money the year before, in December 1999, and moved to Trois-Rivières where he met Girardin a month later.

Story continues below advertisement

He was last seen in Laval in August 2000 at a friends’ house. In February 2001 his family reported him missing to Trois-Rivières police.

Trending Now

The Sûreté du Québec said forensic specialists were helping investigators carry out a search at a home on Corbeil Street in Trois-Rivières to find evidence in the case.

The suspect was expected to appear at the Trois-Rivières courthouse Friday in connection with these charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Sûreté du Québec’s Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.

–with files from the Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices