Quebec government lifts planned 2035 ban on gas-powered vehicle sales

The Quebec government is lifting a ban on the sale of gas-powered cars that would have taken effect in 2035.

Environment Minister Bernard Drainville says the decision will give industry a break and Quebecers more choice.

View image in full screen Bernard Drainville is seen after he was sworn-in as environment minister, during a cabinet shuffle at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Now the government’s target is for 90 per cent of new vehicle sales in 2035 be hybrid or electric, down from 100 per cent fully electric.

Quebec adopted the regulation banning gas-powered vehicle sales in December 2024.

But Premier François Legault has spoken recently about the possibility of pausing certain environmental policies.

He also wants to speed up approvals for major projects with legislation similar to a federal law aimed at accelerating projects in the national interest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.