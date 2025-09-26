Menu

Canada

Quebec government lifts planned 2035 ban on gas-powered vehicle sales

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2025 1:39 pm
1 min read
How will removing floor pricing affect Quebec gas prices?
The Quebec government is lifting a ban on the sale of gas-powered cars that would have taken effect in 2035.

Environment Minister Bernard Drainville says the decision will give industry a break and Quebecers more choice.

Bernard Drainville is seen after he was sworn-in as environment minister, during a cabinet shuffle at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. View image in full screen
Bernard Drainville is seen after he was sworn-in as environment minister, during a cabinet shuffle at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Now the government’s target is for 90 per cent of new vehicle sales in 2035 be hybrid or electric, down from 100 per cent fully electric.

Quebec adopted the regulation banning gas-powered vehicle sales in December 2024.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
But Premier François Legault has spoken recently about the possibility of pausing certain environmental policies.

He also wants to speed up approvals for major projects with legislation similar to a federal law aimed at accelerating projects in the national interest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025. 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

