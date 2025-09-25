Historic church in rural Alberta torched during crime spree: ‘Utter devastation’

Send this page to someone via email

A charred foundation, chipped bricks and a mountain of black ash.

That’s all that remains of a historic Ukrainian Orthodox church in a rural Alberta community that was destroyed in a fire RCMP say was part of a crime spree.

The series of events took place on Sunday, Sept. 21, northeast of Edmonton, in the hamlet of Bellis.

Annette Flack has been the secretary treasurer of the All Saints Ukrainian Orthodox Parish of Bellis since 1989. She was married in the church and her four children were baptized in it.

“To see our church reduced to a pile of rubble, which means nothing to the people that took it. That means everything to us children growing up, to my mom, to our family.

View image in full screen All Saints Ukrainian Orthodox Parish of Bellis, Alta. before the fire in September 2025. Supplied by RCMP

Flack said losing the nearly 100-year-old building is devastating for her family, in particular her 86-year-old mother.

“She’s the oldest member of our parish,” Flack said, explaining her mom sang alongside priests at many weddings, funerals, and baptisms over the years.

“It’s just very sad and breaks our heart that the church that she should have been buried out of is no longer here for her.

"The church was and is my mom's life and for them to take that from her, I think, hurts more than anything that anybody could have done to our family."

View image in full screen All Saints Ukrainian Orthodox Parish of Bellis, Alta. before the fire in September 2025. Supplied

Flack said the church, while tiny with about 15 active members, was important to many of her aunts and uncles, including one who was ordained there and just celebrated his 50th anniversary of being a priest.

“This church has always been the pillar of the community, whether it was having services here or having fundraising suppers or us going carolling to the community at Ukrainian Christmas.

"This church was very active and was still very active."

That said, membership isn’t big enough to warrant rebuilding the church and Flack said the fire brings an end to an era there.

“It won’t be the end our parish. We’re still going to be in communication with our consistory and our diocese to see if they’ll allow us to still be an active parish and perhaps maybe have services in our community hall. But at this point we don’t know if that’s possible.”

Smoky Lake RCMP said before the fire broke out, it received calls regarding one attempted and one successful vehicle theft last Sunday,

The suspects left the area together in two separate vehicles, RCMP said, adding officers responded, found the vehicles driving erratically, and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicles fled so a spike belt was deployed on one of the suspect vehicle. RCMP said that vehicle then steered towards a police car and rammed it, with a suspect deploying bear spray in an attempt to escape.

The stolen vehicle managed to flee the scene while the other suspect vehicle eventually stopped, and the suspects inside ran away on foot. Police dogs and drones were deployed and eventually, three suspects were arrested.

It was during that time that RCMP started receiving reports of a fire in Bellis that ultimately destroyed the local church.

“We are saddened to see a nearly century-old building destroyed in such a manner,” said Sgt. Anita Doktor, detachment commander with the Smoky Lake RCMP.

“We believe in preserving our history, no matter what our beliefs are and wanted to highlight the fact that this is not something that should take place within our communities.”

View image in full screen All Saints Ukrainian Orthodox Parish of Bellis, Alta. after the fire in September 2025. Supplied by Annette Flack

RCMP said according to fire investigation company Firestorm, who attended the scene, an accelerant was likely used in the blaze.

Doktor said there has been an increase in crime in that region of Alberta.

“Going from here down to Two Hills up to Lac La Biche, down to St. Paul and over to Redwater, the vehicle and the break and enters are the highest,” she said.

RCMP said items found in the suspect vehicle led officers to link the church fire to the people involved in the vehicle theft.

View image in full screen Stolen items recovered from the All Saints Ukrainian Orthodox Parish of Bellis, Alta. Supplied by RCMP

The items stolen from the church were recovered by police and returned them to the parish.

“Our church has been reduced to four little bins,” Flack said. “In there was, of course, our chalice. Our plate that you prepare Holy Communion on. Unfortunately, our gospel was not there. There was some candle holders. And for some reason, like a handful of paperwork.”

View image in full screen Stolen items recovered from the All Saints Ukrainian Orthodox Parish of Bellis, Alta. Supplied by RCMP

Of the three who were arrested, one is a minor who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The other two — Sandy Dawn Marie White, 23, and Lazare Favel, 26, of Saddle Lake First Nation — are facing the following criminal charges:

• Flight from police

• Dangerous operation of motor vehicle

• Mischief under $5,000

• Assault police with weapon

• Break and enter

• Arson

• Possession of break-in tools

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

• Mischief to cultural property

RCMP said the youth faces similar charges. Police believes there is at least one more suspect that has yet to be identified or arrested.

Favel and White were brought before a justice of the peace, RCMP said. Favel did not make bail and appeared in court in Fort Saskatchewan on Sept. 25, while White was released on conditions to appear before the same court on Oct. 23.