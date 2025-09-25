Businesses threatened over ‘involvement’ with B.C. ostrich cull, including death threats

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. RCMP says businesses from across the province have been “flooded” with phone calls and emails from people accusing them and threatening them about their alleged involvement with the ostrich cull on a farm in Edgewood.

Reports of the threats began on Monday, the same day that officials with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) arrived on the farm with RCMP to execute a lawful warrant to search the property of Universal Ostrich Farm.

Police said some businesses have been targeted in error.

Nucor Environmental Solutions is one of those businesses. They posted on their website that the false allegations have resulted in team members, including their family members, being inundated with false accusations and threatened, including death threats.

Over the weekend, Katie Pasitney, the spokesperson for the farm, claimed the company was going to be involved in the cull.

“We know who you are, Nucor Environmental Solutions out of Burnaby… we are pleading with you, do the right thing,” Pasitney said in a social media video.

“This is the right side of history. We are pleading with you to say no. Turn your trucks around.”

However, Nucor officials say they are not involved in the operation at all.

“Nucor Environmental Solutions has not been onsite, has no equipment onsite, is not providing services of any kind and will not be conducting any work at Universal Ostrich Farms,” the company stated.

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, senior media relations officer for the B.C. RCMP, told Global News that some businesses have received thousands of threats.

“Very concerning threats,” he said.

“There have been other threats with respect to, you know, burning down businesses and that sort of thing. So a number of businesses have reached out. We’re working with them to gather information and evidence to advance those investigations.”

Vernon Hotels, where the RCMP officers are staying, are also being targeted, with flyers tucked under windshield wipers of police vehicles.

A manager, who spoke to Global News under condition of anonymity, said they are getting 50 to 60 “harassing” calls on every shift.

Clark recommended that any business receiving threats, whether they are involved with the CFIA business on the farm or not, keep all documents, emails, voicemails and more, so they can be handed over to the police.

“Over the last couple days, we’ve seen that businesses who have contracts or have business with the CFIA operation have received a number of threats, basically language used by supposed supporters of the ostrich farm, those opposed, certainly those opposed to the CFIA call order, have been using language to intimidate some businesses, and that intimidation has escalated now to some very serious threats, both against people, their livelihood, their life, as well as property,” Clark added.

The RCMP said in a release that while it supports peaceful, safe and lawful protest, it does not support inciting violence against businesses and employees.

On Wednesday, Pasitney posted another video, telling supporters not to threaten businesses.

“If we think that there’s a business that’s involved that is providing something to kill and do something and you want to call them and inspire them and say, ‘Did you know what you are doing? And we ask you to not be part of it’, That’s one thing,” she said.

“Threatening anybody. It is not OK.”

The farmers have repeatedly called for testing to determine the birds’ status, and Pasitney told the media Monday that the farmers’ lawyer was filing paperwork in an attempt to have the case heard by the Supreme Court of Canada.

The farm lost bids to stop the cull in Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal, and last week was denied another stay of the cull order while it prepared to apply for leave to go to the Supreme Court of Canada, an application that must be made by Oct. 3.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Canada granted a stay in the case.

The farm, which is estimated to house approximately 400 ostriches, remains in the custody of the CFIA.

The farmers say the flock is now healthy and has “herd immunity” after 69 birds died of avian flu starting in December last year. The owners say the survivors are scientifically valuable and the survival rate of ostriches compared with other poultry, such as chickens and turkeys, should stop the cull. They argued that the birds are healthy, pose no threat, and they want them tested.

The CFIA’s policy in dealing with avian flu is to euthanize the entire flock and thoroughly disinfect the premises humanely.

This policy is to protect the public and other animals from the avian flu virus, which has the potential to mutate and spread to people and animals.