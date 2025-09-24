Judge releases Chinatown stabbing exhibits, suspect’s video interrogation

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. Supreme Court judge will decide next month whether the accused Chinatown stabber is guilty of aggravated assault or not criminally responsible.

Global News has obtained court exhibits showing the accused, Blair Donnelly, before, during and after the Light Up Chinatown Festival, where police detectives interrogated him.

Donnelly has pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated assault in the Sept. 10, 2023 attack at the Light Up Chinatown festival that saw two women stabbed in the back and one man slashed in the arm.

Donnelly was on an unescorted day pass from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, better known as Colony Farm, at the time.

That day, Donnelly stopped at a Home Depot where he purchased a chisel. He was then seen on his bike in surveillance from Braid Station, where he boarded a SkyTrain to Vancouver.

After arriving at Stadium Station, he took an elevator to the street. Donnelly rode his bike along East Pender and locked it up, then walked into the Light Up Festival.

Donnelly testified he believed God prompted him to go to Chinatown and hurt somebody that day.

In the video evidence after he was arrested, a police investigator is asking Donnelly, “I’d love to be able to know why it happened because these people now are terrified to leave their house. Can I tell them that it’s not going to happen to them again?”

Donnelly replies, “I don’t know the future.”

Shaking throughout due to what he told officers was a condition, Donnelly repeatedly declined legal counsel and offered no comment during 40 minutes of questioning.

Donnelly has resided at Colony Farm since 2008, when he was found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder in the killing of his daughter.

While Donnelly has admitted he stabbed three people at the Chinatown Festival, he has pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated assault.