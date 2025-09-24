Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Judge releases Chinatown stabbing exhibits, suspect’s video interrogation

By Kristen Robinson & Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 24, 2025 6:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Court exhibits in Chinatown stabbing released to Global News'
Court exhibits in Chinatown stabbing released to Global News
WATCH: A BC Supreme Court Judge will decide next month whether the accused Chinatown stabber is guilty of aggravated assault or not criminally responsible. Global News has obtained court exhibites showing Blair Donnelly before, during and after the Light Up Chinatown Festival when he was interrrogated by police detectives. Kristen Robinson reports,
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A B.C. Supreme Court judge will decide next month whether the accused Chinatown stabber is guilty of aggravated assault or not criminally responsible.

Global News has obtained court exhibits showing the accused, Blair Donnelly, before, during and after the Light Up Chinatown Festival, where police detectives interrogated him.

Donnelly has pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated assault in the Sept. 10, 2023 attack at the Light Up Chinatown festival that saw two women stabbed in the back and one man slashed in the arm.

Donnelly was on an unescorted day pass from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, better known as Colony Farm, at the time.

That day, Donnelly stopped at a Home Depot where he purchased a chisel. He was then seen on his bike in surveillance from Braid Station, where he boarded a SkyTrain to Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

After arriving at Stadium Station, he took an elevator to the street. Donnelly rode his bike along East Pender and locked it up, then walked into the Light Up Festival.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Donnelly testified he believed God prompted him to go to Chinatown and hurt somebody that day.

Click to play video: 'Accused in Chinatown triple stabbing says he was ‘prompted by God’'
Accused in Chinatown triple stabbing says he was ‘prompted by God’

In the video evidence after he was arrested, a police investigator is asking Donnelly, “I’d love to be able to know why it happened because these people now are terrified to leave their house. Can I tell them that it’s not going to happen to them again?”

Trending Now

Donnelly replies, “I don’t know the future.”

Shaking throughout due to what he told officers was a condition, Donnelly repeatedly declined legal counsel and offered no comment during 40 minutes of questioning.

Story continues below advertisement

Donnelly has resided at Colony Farm since 2008, when he was found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder in the killing of his daughter.

While Donnelly has admitted he stabbed three people at the Chinatown Festival, he has pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated assault.

Click to play video: 'Accused Chinatown stabber pleads not guilty'
Accused Chinatown stabber pleads not guilty
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices