Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Fredericton woman’s death

Fredericton police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the death of a 42-year-old woman who was found dead in a downtown home earlier this month.
In a Wednesday release, the Fredericton Police Force (FPF) said Aaron Jesse Rice, 45, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and remains in custody.
Police responded to the downtown residence on Sept. 7, where they found the body of Sonia Vivian Timbre and a man — later identified as Rice.
Police said the man was taken to hospital at the time.
“The FPF’s Victim Witness Services team has been working closely with the victim’s family throughout the investigation,” police said.
“Our thoughts are with Ms. Timbre’s family and friends as they process this tragic loss.”
