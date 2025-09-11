Fredericton police investigating homicide after woman found dead

See more sharing options

Fredericton police say a woman’s body found in a downtown home last weekend is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police say they were first called to the scene on Sunday afternoon where they found the body, along with an injured man who was taken to hospital.

On Wednesday, police said they were working with the New Brunswick coroner’s office to determine the cause and circumstances of the death.

They have identified the woman as 42-year-old Sonia Vivian Timbre of Fredericton.

Police say no one has been arrested so far.

Police also say investigators believe the death was an isolated incident and that there no risk to community safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2025.