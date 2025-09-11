Menu

Crime

Fredericton police investigating homicide after woman found dead

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2025 11:06 am
1 min read
Fredericton police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a downtown residence on Sunday. Officers were called to the home on Sept. 7, 2025, and discovered the body of a 42-year-old woman. FILE PHOTO: Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Fredericton police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a downtown residence on Sunday. Officers were called to the home on Sept. 7, 2025, and discovered the body of a 42-year-old woman. FILE PHOTO: Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY
Fredericton police say a woman’s body found in a downtown home last weekend is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police say they were first called to the scene on Sunday afternoon where they found the body, along with an injured man who was taken to hospital.

On Wednesday, police said they were working with the New Brunswick coroner’s office to determine the cause and circumstances of the death.

They have identified the woman as 42-year-old Sonia Vivian Timbre of Fredericton.

Police say no one has been arrested so far.

Police also say investigators believe the death was an isolated incident and that there no risk to community safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

