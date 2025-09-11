Fredericton police investigating homicide after woman found dead

Fredericton police say a woman’s body found in a downtown home last weekend is now being investigated as a homicide.
Police say they were first called to the scene on Sunday afternoon where they found the body, along with an injured man who was taken to hospital.
Get daily National news
On Wednesday, police said they were working with the New Brunswick coroner’s office to determine the cause and circumstances of the death.
They have identified the woman as 42-year-old Sonia Vivian Timbre of Fredericton.
Police say no one has been arrested so far.
Police also say investigators believe the death was an isolated incident and that there no risk to community safety.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2025.
- Charlie Kirk killing: FBI reveals it has ‘images’ of suspect as manhunt continues
- Judge rules Lapu Lapu festival attack suspect is fit to stand trial
- 1 of 3 suspects charged after 44 migrants found near border in Quebec gets bail
- Police share 1st photos of NZ fugitive father’s campsite, where he hid with kids
Comments