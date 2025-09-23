SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

Pinto paces Senators to 3-2 win over Leafs in OT

The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2025 10:35 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Shane Pinto scored a power-play goal with two minutes left in the third period to tie the game, then scored 16 seconds into overtime to win it as the visiting Ottawa Senators rallied to edge the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in NHL pre-season action at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Auston Matthews and Bobby McMann, on the power play, scored first-period goals for the Leafs, who won Sunday’s first pre-season game 4-3 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Fabian Zetterlund started the Senators’ comeback with a short-handed goal at 7:33 of the third period, setting up Pinto’s late heroics.

The Senators outshot the Leafs 41-33, including 17-8 in the third period.

Ottawa netminder Leevi Merilainen stopped 23 of 25 shots in 40 minutes, while Hunter Shepard stopped all eight shots he faced in relief.

Toronto netminder Dennis Hildeby stopped all 23 shots he faced in the first 40 minutes, while Artur Akhtyamov stopped 15 of 18 shots in relief.

The Senators went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Leafs were 1-for-5.

Elsewhere in the NHL on Tuesday:

CANADIENS 4 FLYERS 2

MONTREAL, Que. — Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and assist as the Montreal Canadiens knocked off the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 4-2.

Florian Xhekaj and Arber Xhekaj (short-handed empty-netter) also scored for the hosts, who led 2-0 after the first period and took a 3-2 lead into the third.

Anthony Richard and Owen Tippett, on the power play, scored second-period goals for the Flyers, who were outshot 23-21.

The Flyers were 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Canadiens went 0-for-1.

In later games, the Edmonton Oilers visited the Winnipeg Jets, and the Calgary Flames hosted the Seattle Kraken.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

