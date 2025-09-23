Lowe lifts Red Sox over Blue Jays 4-1

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Nathaniel Lowe had RBI singles in the second and sixth innings as the Boston Red Sox earned a 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Carlos Narvaez had a two-run double in the sixth as Boston (86-71) earned an important win in the American League’s wild-card chase.

Lucas Giolito allowed a run on three hits and four walks, striking out three over 4 2/3 innings. Relievers Justin Wilson, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Slaten and Aroldis Chapman preserved the win.

Andres Gimenez drove in a run with a fielder’s choice in the fourth for Toronto’s (90-67) only run.

Kevin Gausman (10-11) scattered nine hits over 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs but striking out seven.

Louis Varland, Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, and Tommy Nance combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

TAKEAWAYS

Red Sox: Although Giolito was unremarkable as he earned a no decision for Boston, its offence came through. Five consecutive hitters reached base in the sixth as the visitors scored three times. The Red Sox hold the American League’s second wild-card berth and needed the win to help stay ahead of the Detroit Tigers.

Blue Jays: Gausman had an up-and-down outing, facing the minimum number of batters in the first and third innings. However, he couldn’t put Lowe away with two outs in the second and ran out of gas in the sixth, giving up five hits in the inning. Toronto’s batters didn’t do him any favours, only eking out the one run in the fourth.

KEY MOMENT

George Springer came to bat for Toronto with the bases loaded and two out in the second inning. He put the ball down the third-base line but umpire Scott Barry called it foul. Springer watched the third strike pass by him to end the Blue Jays’ best chance at taking the lead.

KEY STAT

Toronto’s magic number to clinch the AL East pennant remains at four with five regular-season games remaining. The New York Yankees gained ground on the Blue Jays on Tuesday, beating the Chicago White Sox 3-2. The Yankees are one game back of the Jays, who hold the tiebreaker.

UP NEXT

Max Scherzer (5-4) gets the start for Toronto in the second game of the three-game series.

Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet (17-5) will take the mound for the visitors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2025.