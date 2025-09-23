Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Minimum wage to increase in 5 provinces in October

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted September 23, 2025 5:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta NDP calls on province to increase minimum wage'
Alberta NDP calls on province to increase minimum wage
RELATED: Alberta NDP calls on province to increase minimum wage
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Minimum wage is increasing in five provinces at the start of October.

As of Oct. 1, minimum wage in Ontario, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia will increase.

By law, minimum wage is the lowest hourly amount a business can pay a worker and is set by provinces and territories.

In Ontario, the province’s minimum wage increases annually based on provincial inflation levels, according to the Employment Standards Act.

The October increase will see the minimum wage rise from $17.20 an hour to $17.60 per hour. The provincial government says this would amount to a pay increase of $835 annually, if working 40 hours per week.

Ontario’s new minimum wage will be the fourth highest in the country, behind British Columbia, Yukon and Nunavut.

Story continues below advertisement

Prince Edward Island’s minimum wage will increase from $16 to $16.50, as determined by the Employment Standards Board, which reviews the rate annually. The province will see another increase to $17 on April 1.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Saskatchewan’s minimum wage will increase to $15.35 an hour, with Manitoba rising to $16.

Manitoba’s minimum wage will increase to $16, as regulated by the Employment Standards Code.

Lastly, Nova Scotia will see the wage rise to $16.50.

Click to play video: 'Debate over B.C. minimum wage increase'
Debate over B.C. minimum wage increase
Trending Now

The current hourly minimum wages across the country for the provinces and territories not seeing increases next week are as follows:

British Columbia: $17.85

Alberta: $15

Quebec: $16.10

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick: $15.65

Newfoundland and Labrador: $16

Yukon: $17.94

Northwest Territories: $16.95

Nunavut: $19.75

Federal: $17.75 — this rate applies to federally-regulated industries. If an employee is in a province or territory where the minimum wage is higher than this rate, they must be paid that jurisdiction’s hourly pay.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices