Crime

Manitoba man accused of assaulting RCMP officers, trashing detachment

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 23, 2025 2:53 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP say a suspect caused significant damage to a room at the Steinbach detachment.
Manitoba RCMP say a suspect caused significant damage to a room at the Steinbach detachment. Manitoba RCMP
A man from the Rural Municipality of Ste-Anne is in custody after a string of erratic behaviours beginning Sunday morning, Manitoba RCMP say.

The incidents began around 9:30 a.m. when officers from the Steinbach detachment were approached by a man outside a business on Highway 12 North. The man, police say, became belligerent and began threatening officers.

Police tried to arrest the man, but said he resisted and assaulted an officer before being taken into custody, where they say the aggressive behaviour continued, culminating in the assault of another officer.

Manitoba RCMP say a suspect behaving erratically caused significant damage to a room at the Steinbach detachment.
Manitoba RCMP say a suspect behaving erratically caused significant damage to a room at the Steinbach detachment. Manitoba RCMP

Once the man calmed down, police said, he was taken to a secure room so he could make a phone call, where he allegedly became agitated and caused significant damage in the room before being placed in a cell.

The 33-year-old man now faces a laundry list of charges, including four counts of uttering threats, two counts of assaulting a police officer and charges for resisting a peace officer and mischief under $5,000.

RCMP continue to investigate.

