Crime

Ontario dog owner charged after 2 people attacked, another dog killed

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 23, 2025 11:19 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
The Ontario Provincial Police say a dog owner is facing a criminal charge after her two dogs, which were not secured, were involved in separate incidents that injured people and also killed another dog.

Police said on Aug. 3, officers investigated a dog attack that happened on Gibbons Street in Goderich, Ont.

“A pedestrian walking their dogs was attacked by two dogs that were not secured on a nearby property,” OPP said.

The pedestrian was injured and required medical attention, the OPP said.

One of their dogs was also killed in the dog attack, they said.

Police said the dog owner was charged with an offence under the Dog Owner Liability Act.

A second incident was also reported a few days before in the same area by the same dogs.

Police said in this attack the victim was on a mobility scooter walking their dog, who also sustained injuries.

A 36-year-old woman has been charged criminally by police with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

She was released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Oct 6. The two dogs remain with the the accused pending the results of the Dog Owner Liability Act court hearing, police said.

