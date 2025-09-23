Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Seclusion rooms and restraints used in N.B. hospital: report

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2025 10:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.B. child and youth advocate raises alarm about use of seclusion rooms in schools'
N.B. child and youth advocate raises alarm about use of seclusion rooms in schools
RELATED: N.B. child and youth advocate raises alarm about use of seclusion rooms in schools – Dec 9, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New Brunswick’s ombudswoman has released a damning report on the province’s use of seclusion rooms and physical restraints in a psychiatric facility for adults.

The 66-page report is based on a nearly two-year investigation by Marie-France Pelletier, who is an independent officer of the legislature.

She initiated the probe following complaints from families and patients at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in northern New Brunswick.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Pelletier says the investigation identified incidents in which staff restrained patients for long periods of time.

She also found staff did not have documentation explaining how orders were given for the use of force or restraints.

Trending Now

The report also says some patients were left in unsanitary seclusion rooms without the means to contact staff.

In 2019, Charles Murray, the province’s ombudsman at the time, uncovered cases of negligence, abuse and unacceptable treatment at Restigouche Hospital Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Following the release of Murray’s report, a $17-million class-action settlement was approved by the Court of King’s Bench in 2023,

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices