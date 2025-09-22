Fredericton police warn spike in drug overdoses is ‘significant’ and ‘not normal’

Send this page to someone via email

Fredericton police say a spate of drug overdose incidents in the city is alarming and abnormal.

There have been 33 overdose-related calls in September, and 13 of them were within a 24-hour period last week.

“It’s significant, it’s not normal, is what I can tell you,” said Insp. David Cooper with the Fredericton Police Force.

As of mid-September, officers have responded to 113 overdose calls that required medical intervention so far this year. In contrast, there were 109 calls in all of 2024.

Cooper says a rise in fentanyl use is driving that increase, especially when it’s combined with other substances.

“Fentanyl alone is a powerful drug … but we also find that when people are taking fentanyl, they think they’re taking fentanyl, but the drug is being mixed with other substances, and the toxicity of those substances we really don’t know,” he said.

“There have been so many overdoses. Fentanyl usage has been on the rise — that it’s not a surprise to us that this is happening in the city.”

Police add there have been six confirmed fatalities due to drug overdoses this year.

The force is urging users to be cautious and reminding the public that anyone seeking emergency help during an overdose is protected by the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.

Marcel Lebrun of 12 Neighbours, a non-profit that operates a community of tiny homes for people facing homelessness, says fentanyl is a growing concern in Fredericton.

LeBrun says while none of the police-administered Narcan interventions were in the 12 Neighbours’ community, it doesn’t mean their members weren’t impacted.

“When you see police publish a number, you can safely assume the actual impact is much larger. Often, individuals with OUD (Opiate use disorders) carry and are trained to do their own Narcan administration, which would not be reported or included in the numbers,” he said in an email to Global News.

“What percentage of overdoses in the city had 911 interventions? I don’t think anyone has this data, but I’m guessing it’s a small fraction.”

He says the city, as well as other cities in Canada, is experiencing challenges around the toxic drug supply. The solution, he adds, can include supportive housing, availability of recovery support and mental health treatment.

“In Fredericton, as other cities, we have very limited resources, which means availability is not there when someone is ready for help,” he said.