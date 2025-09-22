Halifax man gets jail time, 10-year driving ban for fatal hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax driver has been sentenced to four years in custody and handed a 10-year driving prohibition in relation to a hit and run in January that killed a 21-year-old Dalhousie University student.

Deepak Sharma, 33, addressed a Halifax courtroom Monday, saying he wished he “had” been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. Instead, he admitted there was no explanation for his actions, which took Alexandria Wortman’s life.

“Mr. Sharma’s behaviour on the scene was strange. He attacked passersby who attempted to give aid to Ms. Wortman, saying he would kill them and charging at them,” Crown attorney William Mathers said.

“Police had good reason to think, based on his behaviour, that Mr. Sharma was impaired. As it turns out, he was not impaired by alcohol or drugs.”

In July, Sharma pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death and two counts of fleeing the scene following a collision. A manslaughter charge was dropped as part of a plea deal.

Court documents had previously revealed that his Honda Civic had sped up to 126 kilometres per hour when it drove through a four-way stop on Jan. 27 and struck a pedestrian at a marked crosswalk. The vehicle continued to drive with the victim caught in its windshield — until it hit a parked car.

According to the agreed facts, Sharma’s vehicle initially rear-ended another car on Jubilee Road at around 5:45 p.m. Both drivers exited their vehicles, but when the other driver went to retrieve his insurance information, Sharma fled.

Sharma’s car then sped down Jubilee and narrowly avoided hitting an oncoming vehicle — ultimately striking Wortman as she crossed on Vernon Street.

The document concluded by noting Sharma has a history of violations under the Motor Vehicle Act.

‘Trapped in a nightmare’

Wortman’s family travelled from New Brunswick to attend Monday’s court appearance. Her mother, Susan Wortman, told the court she’s been “trapped in a nightmare” and that no parent should have to identify their child’s body to police like she had to.

She said her daughter was an “old soul” and an activist with a passion for helping others. She was in her final year at Dalhousie University and would have received her bachelor of arts degree this past spring.

Alexandria Wortman was struck and killed at a Halifax crosswalk on Jan. 27, 2025. She was remembered for her big heart, and for being a fierce advocate for human rights. Cobb's Funeral Home

“I don’t think that any sentence, regardless of what it is, would actually bring peace given what’s happened to that family,” Mathers said.