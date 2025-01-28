Menu

Crime

Woman, 21, dies in hospital after being hit by car in Halifax, driver charged

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 28, 2025 10:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Advocate says more needs to be done about crosswalk safety after recent death'
Advocate says more needs to be done about crosswalk safety after recent death
RELATED: The death of a 72-year-old man in Dartmouth earlier this month is raising questions about crosswalk and pedestrian safety. Angela Capobianco reports. – Jan 10, 2025
A 21-year-old woman has died after being struck in downtown Halifax by a vehicle that had allegedly just been in another collision up the road.

First responders were called to the area of Robie Street and Veterans Memorial Lane — in the area of the QEII hospital — at around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a pedestrian had life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

A Halifax Regional Police spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that the woman died from her injuries.

Police said they received reports Monday evening that the same vehicle involved with the collision had been in a separate collision near Beech Street and Jubilee Road.

The driver, who police described as an adult male, was arrested on Monday for Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance.

Police say they will provide more information later on Tuesday.

More to come. 

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

