Woman, 21, dies in hospital after being hit by car in Halifax, driver charged

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old woman has died after being struck in downtown Halifax by a vehicle that had allegedly just been in another collision up the road.

First responders were called to the area of Robie Street and Veterans Memorial Lane — in the area of the QEII hospital — at around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to police, a pedestrian had life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

A Halifax Regional Police spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that the woman died from her injuries.

Police said they received reports Monday evening that the same vehicle involved with the collision had been in a separate collision near Beech Street and Jubilee Road.

The driver, who police described as an adult male, was arrested on Monday for Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they will provide more information later on Tuesday.

More to come.