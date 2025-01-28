Woman, 21, dies in hospital after being hit by car in Halifax, driver charged

A 21-year-old woman has died after being struck in downtown Halifax by a vehicle that had allegedly just been in another collision up the road.
First responders were called to the area of Robie Street and Veterans Memorial Lane — in the area of the QEII hospital — at around 5:45 p.m. Monday.
According to police, a pedestrian had life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
A Halifax Regional Police spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that the woman died from her injuries.
Police said they received reports Monday evening that the same vehicle involved with the collision had been in a separate collision near Beech Street and Jubilee Road.
The driver, who police described as an adult male, was arrested on Monday for Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance.
Police say they will provide more information later on Tuesday.
More to come.
