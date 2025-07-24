Halifax driver fled hit-and-run at 126 km/h when he fatally struck pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax driver was fleeing a hit-and-run and had sped up to 126 km/h when he drove through a four-way stop and struck a pedestrian — continuing to drive with the victim caught in his windshield — until he hit a parked car, according to an agreed statement of facts.

On Thursday, Deepak Sharma, 32, pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death and two counts of fleeing the scene following a collision. A manslaughter charge was dropped as part of Sharma’s plea deal.

The Jan. 27 crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Alexandria Wortman, a Dalhousie University student who was crossing at a marked crosswalk at the time.

Wortman’s family and friends burst into tears as details surrounding her death were read aloud in court.

According to the agreed facts, Sharma’s Honda Civic had rear-ended another car on Jubilee Road at around 5:45 p.m. Both drivers exited their vehicles, but when the other driver went to retrieve his insurance information, Sharma fled.

His Civic struck the other driver in the hip. The man was able to call police and take a photo of Sharma’s car.

The document detailed how Sharma’s car then sped down Jubilee and narrowly avoided hitting an oncoming vehicle — ultimately striking Wortman as she crossed on Vernon Street.

The moment of impact was captured on a doorbell camera.

Crown Attorney William Mathers told reporters outside the courtroom that footage submitted by nearby residents played a big role in the case.

“Obviously, the speed speaks for itself. That’s a 50 km/h zone and he accelerated from zero to 126 km/h and struck Ms. Wortman with his motor vehicle when he was going that fast down Jubilee,” said Mathers.

The victim suffered multiple blunt force traumas, which were detailed in the document.

“Mr. Sharma continued down Jubilee Road at a high rate of speed, with Ms. Wortman wedged into his (windshield),” the statement went on to say.

“Mr. Sharma continued erratically on Jubilee Road — swerving back and forth and passing vehicles in single lane traffic. Mr. Sharma ultimately attempted to swerve around a car attempting to park and, in doing so, collided with a parked car near the intersection of Jubilee Road and Robie Street.”

At this point, bystanders tried to help him and Wortman. But according to the agreed statement of facts, Sharma screamed at the people, threatened to kill one and charged at someone.

He was also combative with the two police officers who arrived “almost immediately” and “found Mr. Sharma yelling and doing pushups.”

He was described as resisting arrest, as well as being disoriented, when police caught up with him.

The document concluded by noting Sharma has a history of violations under the Motor Vehicle Act and has two speeding tickets in New Brunswick from 2018.

Sharma remains under house arrest and will be back in court on Sept. 22 for sentencing.

‘Big heart and passion for others’

Wortman, who was originally from New Brunswick, was in her final year at Dalhousie University and would have received her Bachelor of Arts degree this past spring.

Alexandria Wortman was struck and killed at a Halifax crosswalk on Jan. 27, 2025. She was remembered for her big heart, and for being a fierce advocate for human rights. Cobb's Funeral Home

“Alex was known for her big heart and passion for others,” her obituary read.

“She abhorred social injustice or inequity and passionately supported and defended any marginalized, under-privileged or at-risk group or individual. She would fiercely advocate for human rights, diversity, and inclusion at any opportunity.”

— with a file from Mitchell Bailey