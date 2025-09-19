14 residents of tiny northern fishing village in Quebec win $50M jackpot

A remote Quebec fishing town near the Newfoundland and Labrador border may never be the same.
Fourteen residents of St. Paul’s River, a small fishing village on Quebec’s Lower North Shore, have each won a share of a $50-million Lotto Max jackpot.
The group, who had been playing the lottery together for 18 years, purchased the winning ticket at the only general store in the tiny English-speaking community.
Each member will receive approximately $3.5 million.
“There was lots of screaming and yelling,” said Della Spingle, co-owner of the St. Paul’s General Store where the ticket was purchased.
Global News was there to catch the winners gathered in a tent near the Salmon Bay Scallop Farm to celebrate.
St. Paul’s River, part of the municipality of Bonne-Espérance, has a population of about 200, many of whom are of Irish descent and work in the fishing industry or other physically demanding jobs.
The Bonne Esperance municipality mayor, Dale Roberts Keats, says she thinks there will be a clear ‘before and after’ for the community.
Some of the winners are seniors who had not anticipated retirement, but now plan to step away from work.
One longtime fish plant worker in her 70s had to be convinced to leave her job after the win.
Among the winners are a mother and son, and four neighbours from the same street, leading one resident to joke that it could now be called “Millionaires’ Row.”
While some told Global they are planning purchases like new vehicles, home renovations or even an indoor pool, most say they intend to help their families.
“I’m going to build a new house and help my children and my husband’s children,” said Carolyn Sims, who is among the winners.
None of the winners say they plan to leave the community.
The town, located along the Gulf of St. Lawrence near the Newfoundland and Labrador border, is expected to see changes, but residents say the close-knit spirit of St. Paul’s River will remain.
