Video link
Headline link
Canada

N.S. missing kids: Police dogs trained in detecting human remains to take part in new searches

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 19, 2025 10:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Court documents offer new details about missing N.S. siblings, Lilly and Jack Sullivan'
Court documents offer new details about missing N.S. siblings, Lilly and Jack Sullivan
RELATED: Court documents offer new details about missing N.S. siblings Lilly and Jack Sullivan – Aug 23, 2025
Police dog teams trained in detecting human remains will be taking part in upcoming searches for Lilly and Jack Sullivan — two young Nova Scotia siblings who went missing more than four months ago.

RCMP confirmed Friday that searches will be taking place but would not provide details on dates, times or locations.

A spokesperson told Global News they were withholding that information “in consideration of the investigation and officer safety.”

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Mounties are providing interviews Friday afternoon, however, with members of the RCMP police dog services who are experts on the use of dogs to search for human remains – but the RCMP said in a media release they are not “directly involved in the investigation into Lilly and Jack Sullivan’s disappearance.”

The siblings were reported missing on May 2 from their home in Lansdowne Station in Pictou County. At the time, Lilly was six years old and Jack was four.

The children’s family has said the siblings wandered away that morning from the home, which is situated in a heavily wooded and rural area.

The investigation into their disappearance has included multiple searches by hundreds of volunteers and police from the surrounding area.

Investigators have also administered polygraph tests and conducted forensic examination on items such as pieces of a pink blanket believed to belong to Lilly.

More to come 

