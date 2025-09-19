N.S. missing kids: Police dogs trained in detecting human remains to take part in new searches

Send this page to someone via email

Police dog teams trained in detecting human remains will be taking part in upcoming searches for Lilly and Jack Sullivan — two young Nova Scotia siblings who went missing more than four months ago.

RCMP confirmed Friday that searches will be taking place but would not provide details on dates, times or locations.

A spokesperson told Global News they were withholding that information “in consideration of the investigation and officer safety.”

The Mounties are providing interviews Friday afternoon, however, with members of the RCMP police dog services who are experts on the use of dogs to search for human remains – but the RCMP said in a media release they are not “directly involved in the investigation into Lilly and Jack Sullivan’s disappearance.”

The siblings were reported missing on May 2 from their home in Lansdowne Station in Pictou County. At the time, Lilly was six years old and Jack was four.

The children’s family has said the siblings wandered away that morning from the home, which is situated in a heavily wooded and rural area.

The investigation into their disappearance has included multiple searches by hundreds of volunteers and police from the surrounding area.

Investigators have also administered polygraph tests and conducted forensic examination on items such as pieces of a pink blanket believed to belong to Lilly.

