Alberta professor put on leave for safety as ripple effects of Charlie Kirk’s death continue

Send this page to someone via email

The ripple effects of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk’s killing continued to be felt across Canada as an Alberta university confirmed it was facing threats, and a major TV network rejigged its programming after the suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The University of Alberta confirmed Thursday it has put a law professor on non-disciplinary leave after it became aware of online comments and threats connected with the shooting of Kirk earlier this month.

The university in Edmonton said in a statement the professor will be on leave during a review, but declined to identify them or provide details on the comments.

“Given the violent nature of the September 10 attack at Utah Valley University, and the targeting of community members online, our immediate focus has been on safety,” university spokesman Michael Brown said in an email, adding the school has brought in additional security measures after Kirk’s killing.

Story continues below advertisement

The university is the second known Canadian post-secondary institution to put a professor on leave following Kirk’s death.

Last week, the University of Toronto announced it put a religion and political science professor on leave after she shared what the institution called concerning reactions to Kirk’s killing.

A public school in Toronto’s Scarborough neighbourhood also said its principal had been temporarily suspended after students were shown a “violent” video connected with a “recent tragic event in the United States.”

6:26 Should Manitoba minister be fired over comments calling Charlie Kirk racist?

Days after Kirk’s death, a Manitoba cabinet minister also faced calls to step down after she reposted a message on social media that empathy should only be extended to Kirk’s family, not the polarizing figure.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The minister apologized but did not step down.

Story continues below advertisement

A major Canadian entertainment institution also got caught up in the aftermath of Kirk’s shooting on Thursday.

Citytv announced Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show is being replaced by another show on its late-night schedule. American network ABC “indefinitely” suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in connection with comments the comedian made about Kirk’s death on-air.

3:48 ‘This is what authoritarianism looks like’: ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel’s show indefinitely

A spokesperson for Rogers Sports and Media, which owns Citytv, said repeat episodes of “Hudson & Rex” will now air on its 11:35 p.m. time slot until Kimmel’s show returns.

In Canada and the United States, people have called for a boycott of ABC and its parent company’s streaming service, Disney Plus.

This week across the Prairies, vigils for Kirk were also held, including on Saskatchewan’s and Manitoba’s legislature grounds.

Story continues below advertisement

In Edmonton, country music singer Morgan Wallen paid tribute to Kirk during his two concerts last weekend.

0:43 Vigil for Charlie Kirk held in Calgary

James Turk, director of the Centre for Free Expression at Toronto Metropolitan University, said ripple effects have been felt in Canada because Kirk’s views resonated with some Canadians.

Turk said since his killing, debates have unfolded across the world, online and at dinner tables.

“Charlie Kirk was a very major figure … and also a very effective influencer,” he said. “He was only 31 when he was killed. He had been persuading (people) to embrace pretty far-right-wing ideas when he was shot.

“Violence and assassination is not unknown in the United States, but as soon as he was murdered, a very strange, unprecedented thing happened.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Violence and assassination is not unknown in the United States, but as soon as he was murdered, a very strange, unprecedented thing happened."

Story continues below advertisement

Turk said U.S. President Donald Trump immediately tied the attack on Kirk to “the radical left” before a suspect was even identified and recently celebrated the suspension of Kimmel’s show.

3:18 ‘Too much evil’ in Charlie Kirk: Tyler Robinson told his parents

Turk said Trump’s reaction contrasts with what American leaders said after the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

“Robert F. Kennedy, who didn’t know at that point that months later he was going to be assassinated, spoke out extemporaneously to the nation that this is not a time for more division,” Turk said.

“He gave one of the most powerful speeches in American history that helped calm the situation down.”

“To be fanning the flames is really unprecedented and is really worrisome,” Turk said about Trump.

Story continues below advertisement

He said those divisive debates have spilled into Canada and that’s why the University of Alberta faced safety concerns.

“The foundation of democracy is an ongoing public discourse about what’s legitimate and what’s not. That’s why turning to violence as a way of solving differences is fundamentally undemocratic.”