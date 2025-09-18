Suspect arrested in theft of late IndyCar driver’s racing helmet from Hall of Fame

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the theft of late IndyCar driver Greg Moore’s helmet.

The helmet was stolen from the BC Sports Hall of Fame at BC Place on Sept. 3 and was on loan there from the Moore family.

It was part of an exhibit documenting the career of the late IndyCar driver, who died at age 24 during a race in California, and who wore the helmet during his 1998 victory at the Rio 400 in Brazil.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Greg Moore was a B.C. icon who rose to the top of his sport and inspired us all,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

“The theft of his racing helmet has impacted Greg’s family, the sports community, and everyone who cheered him to success. We’re relieved to have made this arrest and returned the exhibit to the BC Sports Hall of Fame.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver police said investigators were able to identify the suspect and track the stolen helmet to a residential building on Dunlevy Avenue in the Downtown Eastside.

The suspect was arrested on Sept. 12 for theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property, but he has not yet been formally charged, police added.

He will appear in court on Nov. 19.