Crime

Suspect arrested in theft of late IndyCar driver’s racing helmet from Hall of Fame

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 18, 2025 2:30 pm
1 min read
Helmet of IndyCar racer Greg Moore stolen from B.C. Sports Hall of Fame
WATCH: A priceless piece of Canadian motorsport history has been stolen from the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame. The helmet that late, Maple Ridge IndyCar driver Greg Moore wore in his victory at the 1998 Rio-400 in Brazil has been taken. – Sep 5, 2025
Vancouver police have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the theft of late IndyCar driver Greg Moore’s helmet.

The helmet was stolen from the BC Sports Hall of Fame at BC Place on Sept. 3 and was on loan there from the Moore family.

It was part of an exhibit documenting the career of the late IndyCar driver, who died at age 24 during a race in California, and who wore the helmet during his 1998 victory at the Rio 400 in Brazil.

“Greg Moore was a B.C. icon who rose to the top of his sport and inspired us all,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

“The theft of his racing helmet has impacted Greg’s family, the sports community, and everyone who cheered him to success. We’re relieved to have made this arrest and returned the exhibit to the BC Sports Hall of Fame.”

Vancouver police said investigators were able to identify the suspect and track the stolen helmet to a residential building on Dunlevy Avenue in the Downtown Eastside.

The suspect was arrested on Sept. 12 for theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property, but he has not yet been formally charged, police added.

He will appear in court on Nov. 19.

