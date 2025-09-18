Menu

Crime

Manitoba First Nations police roll out bodycam initiative

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 18, 2025 11:06 am
1 min read
An MFNPS officer wearing a new body camera, as seen in a video announcing the use of the cameras. View image in full screen
An MFNPS officer wearing a new body camera, as seen in a video announcing the use of the cameras. Manitoba First Nations Police Service / YouTube
The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) says it’s rolling out the use of body-worn cameras in a bid for more transparency, accountability and trust within the communities it serves.

MFNPS Chief Jason Colon announced the move Thursday, which will start in the Opaskwayak Cree Nation (OCN) detachment before being rolled out across the province.

“Body-worn cameras are an important tool that will help us continue building strong, positive relationships with the communities we serve,” Colon said in a statement.

“This technology will increase transparency, provide valuable evidence for investigations, and ensure both our officers and community members are protected. We are excited to see the positive impact this will bring to OCN and soon, to all our MFNPS detachments.”

Colon said the goal is to provide an accurate, objective record of officers’ interactions with community members, and that officers have already received training on how to effectively use the new equipment.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP officers to be outfitted with bodycams starting Friday'
Manitoba RCMP officers to be outfitted with bodycams starting Friday
