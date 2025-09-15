Menu

Crime

2 killed in Winnipeg crash, police say driver was impaired

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 15, 2025 3:34 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP say fatal crashes on the rise after low numbers to start 2025
RELATED: Things were looking promising for 2025 when it comes to fatal crashes on Manitoba roads, RCMP say, but a rise in deadly collisions recently means things have changed course dramatically. Teagan Rasche reports. – Jul 2, 2025
Police are still investigating a crash in Winnipeg Saturday night that killed two people, but say they’ve arrested a suspect who now faces a half-dozen charges, including two counts of impaired driving causing death.

Officers were called to an area near Kenaston Boulevard and Enterprise Drive just before 9:30 p.m., where they found the aftermath of the crash. A 31-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, and a 25-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

According to police, a speeding southbound pickup truck drove onto the shoulder of Kenaston and hit two people, before leaving the scene. The driver was tracked down a short time later and found to be impaired, police said.

The driver, 46, now faces the impaired driving charges, as well as two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident. He remains in custody.

Police said they’re still looking into the leadup to the crash, and say they found a bicycle at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

