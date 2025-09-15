2 killed in Winnipeg crash, police say driver was impaired

Send this page to someone via email

Police are still investigating a crash in Winnipeg Saturday night that killed two people, but say they’ve arrested a suspect who now faces a half-dozen charges, including two counts of impaired driving causing death.

Officers were called to an area near Kenaston Boulevard and Enterprise Drive just before 9:30 p.m., where they found the aftermath of the crash. A 31-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, and a 25-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

According to police, a speeding southbound pickup truck drove onto the shoulder of Kenaston and hit two people, before leaving the scene. The driver was tracked down a short time later and found to be impaired, police said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The driver, 46, now faces the impaired driving charges, as well as two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident. He remains in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they’re still looking into the leadup to the crash, and say they found a bicycle at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).