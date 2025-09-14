Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto’s North York neighbourhood

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a man is dead after a late night shooting in the city’s North York neighbourhood.

Officers responded to the sound of gunshots at a commercial plaza at around 11:50 p.m. near Victoria Park and Sheppard avenues.

The victim, described by police as a male in his 40s, was found on scene with gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

Police say those responsible for the shooting fled the scene and have not provided the number of suspects or descriptions of them at this time.

The homicide and missing persons unit has taken over the investigation.

Police are expected to provide an update on the homicide at 10 a.m.