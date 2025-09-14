Menu

Crime

Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto’s North York neighbourhood

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2025 9:53 am
1 min read
Toronto police say one person is dead after a shooting at a commercial plaza in North York. A Toronto Police emblem is shown in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Toronto police say one person is dead after a shooting at a commercial plaza in North York. A Toronto Police emblem is shown in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Toronto police say a man is dead after a late night shooting in the city’s North York neighbourhood.

Officers responded to the sound of gunshots at a commercial plaza at around 11:50 p.m. near Victoria Park and Sheppard avenues.

The victim, described by police as a male in his 40s, was found on scene with gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

Police say those responsible for the shooting fled the scene and have not provided the number of suspects or descriptions of them at this time.

The homicide and missing persons unit has taken over the investigation.

Police are expected to provide an update on the homicide at 10 a.m.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

