Quebec man arrested in connection with 2024 homicide: provincial police

Provincial police in Quebec have arrested a man in connection with a homicide that happened last fall in Saint-Anselme, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.
Police say the arrest happened Friday.
It comes after the fatal shooting of a woman in her 30s at a store in the town on Nov. 28, 2024
Get breaking National news
Police spokesperson Frédéric Deshaies says the arrest was made possible after reviewing footage from surveillance cameras, but declined to give more details.
Another woman in her 20s was also shot and seriously injured during the incident before the suspect fled on foot.
The 29-year-old suspect appeared in court on Saturday and faces murder, attempted murder and robbery charges.
Comments