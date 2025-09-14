Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec man arrested in connection with 2024 homicide: provincial police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2025 8:46 am
1 min read
A Sûreté du Québec police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. On Friday, the police force arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a homicide that happened last November at a store in Saint-Anselme. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A Sûreté du Québec police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. On Friday, the police force arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a homicide that happened last November at a store in Saint-Anselme. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Provincial police in Quebec have arrested a man in connection with a homicide that happened last fall in Saint-Anselme, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

Police say the arrest happened Friday.

It comes after the fatal shooting of a woman in her 30s at a store in the town on Nov. 28, 2024

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police spokesperson Frédéric Deshaies says the arrest was made possible after reviewing footage from surveillance cameras, but declined to give more details.

Trending Now

Another woman in her 20s was also shot and seriously injured during the incident before the suspect fled on foot.

The 29-year-old suspect appeared in court on Saturday and faces murder, attempted murder and robbery charges.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices