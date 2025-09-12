3 accused in alleged anti-government land grab in Quebec opt for jury trial

Send this page to someone via email

Three of the four men accused in an alleged anti-government plot to forcibly take possession of land in the Quebec City region have opted for a jury trial.

Lawyers for Marc-Aurèle Chabot, Raphaël Lagacé and Simon Angers-Audet made their clients’ choice known Friday during a hearing in Quebec City.

The three men also exercised their right to request a preliminary hearing, during which a judge will determine whether there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

All three have been denied bail, and are facing terrorism-related charges stemming from an alleged bid to create an anti-government community north of the provincial capital.

Matthew Forbes, the fourth man accused in the case, has not been charged with terrorism but is facing weapons-related charges.

Forbes has been granted bail on strict conditions and told the court today he would enter his choice at a later date on whether he wants a trial by jury or judge alone.

Story continues below advertisement

The case is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 19.

Chabot and Forbes were active members of the military from Canadian Forces Base Valcartier, near Quebec City, at the time the four men were arrested on July 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2025.