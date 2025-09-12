Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 accused in alleged anti-government land grab in Quebec opt for jury trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2025 1:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '3 Quebec terror suspects denied bail in alleged land seizure plot'
3 Quebec terror suspects denied bail in alleged land seizure plot
Related: 3 Quebec terror suspects denied bail in alleged land seizure plot – Aug 6, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Three of the four men accused in an alleged anti-government plot to forcibly take possession of land in the Quebec City region have opted for a jury trial.

Lawyers for Marc-Aurèle Chabot, Raphaël Lagacé and Simon Angers-Audet made their clients’ choice known Friday during a hearing in Quebec City.

The three men also exercised their right to request a preliminary hearing, during which a judge will determine whether there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

All three have been denied bail, and are facing terrorism-related charges stemming from an alleged bid to create an anti-government community north of the provincial capital.

Matthew Forbes, the fourth man accused in the case, has not been charged with terrorism but is facing weapons-related charges.

Forbes has been granted bail on strict conditions and told the court today he would enter his choice at a later date on whether he wants a trial by jury or judge alone.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The case is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 19.

Chabot and Forbes were active members of the military from Canadian Forces Base Valcartier, near Quebec City, at the time the four men were arrested on July 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices