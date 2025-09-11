Vernon store owner shocked after being targeted in unusual shoplifting incident

Send this page to someone via email

Shoplifting is something many businesses, including those in downtown Vernon, B.C., have to contend with, but a recent incident at a toy and school supply store has the owners in disbelief.

“We were just shocked,” said Trevor Henke, owner of the Vernon Teach and Learn store.

The shock involves the alleged shoplifters-two middle-aged women, possibly older.

Surveillance cameras captured candy and model toy cars being stolen.

Henke said staff had a suspicious feeling something didn’t feel right, but it wasn’t until after the pair left that they reviewed the security footage.

In it, one of the women is seen buying ice cream and as the clerk gives her change, the suspect is seen grabbing chocolate bars and putting them in a large purse.

“You don’t expect that, you know,” Henke said. “Usually older folks are pretty honest.”

A short while later, Henke said the pair moved to another area of the store, where according to Henke, several miniature collectible cars were taken.

“They took the cars off of here and then the one walked over here and just slipped them in her bag on this side,” Henke explained.

The video caught the moment the items were being placed in the suspect’s purse.

Henke figures he’s out at least $75.

“Everybody’s struggling these times and you know, I know lots of people are struggling. Well, small business like us are struggling too,” he told Global News. “That hits your profit.”

Henke said he recognizes the women, adding they’ve been in the store before.

Angry over the incident, he and his daughter, who also works at the the store, posted the footage on social media calling the pair “Grabbing Grannies” in an effort to warn other businesses.

RCMP said they are investigating the shoplifting incident but so far no arrests have been made.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying one or both women, adding that if anyone has information to call them.

Henke plans on adding extra measures to reduce these types of occurrences, including being more vigilant and adding more security cameras around the store.

“I just don’t want them to come back,” Henke said.

