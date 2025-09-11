Kimberly Proctor’s family question killers’ work release protocol

Send this page to someone via email

The family of Kimberly Proctor is devastated to learn the killers who tortured and killed the 18-year-old may someday be allowed to work in the community, without the public knowing.

“Kimmy’s murder was 15 years ago, and to know that work releases are possible is very devastating for our family, and I think victims need to be aware that this can happen,” said Jo-Anne Landolt, Kimberly’s aunt.

According to Correctional Service Canada, offenders who are granted work release do not have access to the community other than to perform supervised work, and they are returned to their institution at the end of the day.

“It’s not a justice system. It’s not justice for Kimmy, it’s not justice for us as a family,” said Landolt. “The magnitude of the crime, this crime that happened to Kimmy, those offenders should never, ever be released.”

Back on March 18, 2010, Proctor was lured to a Langford, B.C., home, abducted, tortured, sexually assaulted, strangled and mutilated by her classmates, Kruse Wellwood and Cameron Moffat.

Wellwood was 16 at the time of the murder and Moffat was 17.

The pair left Proctor in a freezer, then carried her body in a hockey bag on public transit to the Galloping Goose Trail, where they set in on fire, according to an agreed statement of facts read in court.

On the day of her murder, she was supposed to see her grandmother for her graduation dress fitting.

“It’s terrible. I still have the fabric in a box, and every once in a while, I move that box. It just breaks my heart,” said grandmother Linda Proctor.

Wellwood and Moffat later pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the horrific crime, and were sentenced as adults to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years in April 2011.

Public is not notified

Global News has learned at least one of the killers has applied for a work release

When an offender applies for a work release or is granted one, the public does not receive any notification.

Proctor’s family believes the public has the right to know.

“It’s not like they’re wearing orange jumpsuits or anything,” said Landolt. “I feel it’s a safety issue if offenders, especially the magnitude of our offenders, are out in the public.”

“I think the patrons of that business have a right to know that there is a possibility that offenders could be working at that establishment,” she said.

Maaike Helmus, an SFU associate professor of criminology, studied temporary absences and work releases.

Helmus said the Correctional Service of Canada is cautious about who is granted a work release and if the offender poses a risk, they likely wouldn’t be given a release.

She explained that a work release is one of the first steps to community integration, and it can backfire if the public is notified.

“That can sometimes result in them being run out of the community,” Helmus said. “If we want people to succeed when they’re released, what they need is housing, a stable job, social supports. And so, community notification can actually inadvertently, sometimes make the public less safe because it might lead to people denying the person access to the very things that they need to succeed,” she said.

Helmus said the research shows those who participate in work releases rarely commit crimes.

“About 3 per cent of them participate in a work release. Of those who participate in a work release, it almost always goes successfully. Only 4 per cent of the time do they fail,” Helmus explained. “Even those that fail, it’s usually not an offense they’re committing. It’s maybe a poor decision that breaches the conditions.”

Both killers deemed high risk to reoffend

Proctor’s killers have both tried to receive parole and have both been rejected.

Moffat applied for full parole and was denied on May 29, 2025.

A psych assessment described him as a pathological liar with narcissistic traits, and found him to be “passive aggressive, rebellious, hostile toward authority figures, evasive, manipulative, glib, superficial, and profoundly remorseless”

Wellwood had his day parole application rejected in August of 2024 due to a psychological assessment that found the risk of reoffending remains high.

“Your reintegration potential is low. There is no community strategy presented that could meet your risk needs or mitigate your ongoing high risk,” read the decision.

Proctor’s family believes due to the severity of the crime, they should never be granted releases of any kind.

“The crime was very, very horrific,” said Landolt. “We’re not talking about a petty crime here. We’re talking about first-degree murder and sexual assault and dignity to human remains.”

The federal public safety minister declined Global News’ request for comment and Correctional Service Canada did not answer a question about why the public is kept in the dark when an offender is granted a work release.