Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Federal recognition of Port of Churchill exciting for Manitoba, Kinew says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 11, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
Premier Wab Kinew speaks to media from the Manitoba legislature. View image in full screen
Premier Wab Kinew speaks to media from the Manitoba legislature. Iris Dyck / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba’s premier says an announcement by the federal government is great news for the province.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada’s first major industrial projects aimed at reducing economic reliance on the United States — and while highlights to be fast-tracked include a new copper mine in Saskatchewan and an expansion to the Port of Montreal, Carney also singled out the Port of Churchill as a project the feds would like to focus on down the line.

Premier Wab Kinew said it’s notable to see a project based in northern Manitoba get singled out on a national level.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“To see our federal government in Canada talk about Manitoba having a project of potential national importance, I don’t know if we’ve had that since Manitoba entered Confederation,” Kinew said at a press conference Thursday.

Ottawa says it will not only upgrade the port, but will work alongside the province and Indigenous partners to create an all-weather road, update the rail line, and have marine ice-breaking capacity — all with the goal of opening up the port to a year-round shipping season.

Story continues below advertisement

Kinew said it’s exciting for Manitoba to play a role amid the ongoing trade dispute with the U.S.

Trending Now

“Our economy needs a jolt of life and I think one of the ways we can do that is by building up the full potential of Churchill,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Port of Churchill “project” transformative for economy'
Port of Churchill “project” transformative for economy
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices