Crime

Graffiti found on downtown Halifax streets is a hate crime, police say

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2025 1:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hate crimes on the rise in Halifax according to data'
Hate crimes on the rise in Halifax according to data
Hate crimes on the rise in Halifax according to data – May 21, 2025
Halifax Regional Police say that graffiti discovered on downtown streets is a hate-motivated crime.

On Wednesday, graffiti on Barrington and South streets appeared bearing messages including “surgeries = mutilating.”

Police did not say what group was targeted by the graffiti.

However, accusations of mutilation are often directed toward transgender people who undergo gender-affirming surgery.

Halifax police say they investigated the graffiti and determined it was hate-motivated.

Trending Now

No one has so far been arrested.

Police also say there were posters plastered downtown with QR codes captioned with “surgery scam” and “physicians against.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

