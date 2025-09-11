Driver charged after toddler killed, several others injured in Ontario daycare crash

York Regional Police say a 70-year-old man is facing charges after a toddler was killed when a vehicle drove into the front of a daycare in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.
In an update Thursday, police said the driver has now been charged with dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.
On Wednesday, at around 3 p.m., a car drove through the storefront window of a child care centre near Yonge Street and Nottingham Drive striking several staff and young children.
A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died and now two other children remain in critical condition, police said in the Thursday update.
In total, seven children between the ages of one-and-a-half and three were hit by the vehicle. Three staff members were also injured. The remaining victims remain in non-life-threatening condition, police said.
Police said a man in his 70s had been arrested at the scene, though they currently believe the events were a tragic accident.
“Information right now has led us to determine this was not a deliberate act,” Const. Kevin Nebrija said on Wednesday.
“The vehicle was in the parking lot at the time and, for reasons unknown, drove through the front of the window. We can appreciate that this is a very alarming call for parents to receive.”
All children and staff were accounted for, police said.
“My thoughts are with the children, employees and families impacted by this devastating incident. No family should have to deal with a tragedy like this,” said York Regional Police chief Jim MacSween.
— with files from Isaac Callan
