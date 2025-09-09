Menu

Crime

Former Halifax children’s hospital CEO to be sentenced in January for fraud

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2025 3:53 pm
1 min read
The former CEO of a Halifax children’s hospital found guilty of fraud in two separate trials will be sentenced on Jan. 6.

Nova Scotia’s Public Prosecution Service says Tracy Kitch appeared by video link in a Kentville, N.S., court where her sentencing date was set for early next year.

Kitch was convicted in February 2022 of fraud over $5,000 for billing personal expenses to the IWK Health Centre such as airline flights.

She was put on trial for a second time after the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ruled that the initial trial judge failed to adequately explain the reasons behind his decision to convict her.

On Friday, associate provincial court Judge Ronda van der Hoek convicted Kitch, saying the ex-CEO’s actions deprived the hospital of funds for the health-care needs of mothers and children.

During the retrial the prosecution estimated Kitch’s personal spending amounted to more than $30,000 on a corporate credit card while she was CEO at the hospital between 2014 and 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

