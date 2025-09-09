Halifax Harbour Bridges issues $4.6M in refunds to MACPASS customers after tolls end

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Harbour Bridges has issued $4.67 million in refunds to MACPASS holders as it closes more than 177,000 accounts.

The tolls on the Macdonald and MacKay bridges ended in March.

The move was part of the province’s 2025 budget and was an election promise during PC Premier Tim Houston’s campaign last fall. Houston said at the time that the promise would cost about $40 million a year, but should alleviate traffic congestion and save time for drivers.

Tolls on both bridges ranged from $1 for those with passes to $1.25 for drivers who pay cash at the toll plazas.

The refund process continues and Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB) is urging those who believe they are owed a refund to “take action.”

In-person service at the MACPASS office at 471 Princess Margaret Blvd., as well as the customer service telephone line, will continue until Sept. 19.

After that date, customers can manage their accounts by logging into their MACPASS account online or emailing macpass@hdbc.ns.ca.

“Halifax Harbour Bridges thanks all MACPASS customers for their support over the years,” HHB wrote in a release.