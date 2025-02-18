Menu

Politics

N.S. budget: Tolls being scraped for Halifax bridges as Tories make good on promise

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 18, 2025 12:22 pm
1 min read
Africville Heritage Trust talks Halifax Harbour Bridge tolls
RELATED: We check in Percy Paris, chair of The Africville Heritage Trust, who would like to see tolls remain on Halifax Harbour Bridges and a portion of the proceeds be given to Africville to ensure sustainability of the historic site – Feb 5, 2025
As part of its 2025 budget, Nova Scotia has announced it will be removing tolls on the two bridges spanning Halifax Harbour as of April 1.

During the election campaign last December, Tim Houston promised if his PC party was re-elected to a second term, it would remove the tolls on the A. Murray MacKay and Angus L. Macdonald bridges.

Tolls on both bridges, which are operated by a Crown corporation called Halifax Harbour Bridges, range from $1 for those with passes to $1.25 for drivers who pay cash at the toll plazas.

Houston said at the time the promise would cost about $40 million a year, but should alleviate traffic congestion and save time for drivers.

It’s estimated 110,000 vehicles cross the two bridges daily.

Once the tolls are eliminated, Halifax Harbour Bridges will no longer meet the definition of a Government Business Enterprise, and its financial results will be consolidated.

“The consolidation of HDBC tangible capital assets has the effect of a one-time increase to the Net Debt of the Province of $300 million in 2025-26,” according to the budget document.

In total, the province’s net debt is is projected to increase by $2.7 billion in 2025–26 to $22.4 billion.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

