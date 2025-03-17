Toll-free traffic begins on both Halifax Harbour bridges

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Monday morning marks the start of toll-free traffic on the bridges that cross the Halifax Harbour.

During the provincial election campaign last fall, the governing Progressive Conservatives promised to remove the tolls, which had been in place since the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge was opened 70 years ago.

The MacDonald Bridge was closed over the weekend so crews could begin work dismantling the toll booths and concrete barriers.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On March 3, the minister of public works announced the tolls would be removed as of 5 a.m. Monday, two weeks earlier than originally planned.

Minister Fred Tilley said the move is great news for commuters and will make crossings between Dartmouth and Halifax smoother and more affordable.

The bridges cost drivers paying cash $1.25 and drivers with a MacPass account and transponder $1 per crossing.

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax Harbour Bridges, which operates and maintains the two bridges, says the 200,000 MacPass account owners will receive refunds over the coming weeks.