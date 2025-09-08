Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man ticketed for driving pink Barbie Jeep while impaired during morning commute

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 8, 2025 7:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man arrested while driving pink Barbie Jeep in Prince George traffic'
Man arrested while driving pink Barbie Jeep in Prince George traffic
WATCH: Prince George RCMP made an unusual traffic stop on Friday morning. Officers stopped and eventually arrested an allegedly impaired driver piloting a pink toy Jeep along 15th Avenue.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Prince George, B.C., man received a 90-day driving prohibition after he was spotted by police driving an unusual vehicle on a street on Friday morning.

On Sept. 5, an officer was on patrol in the area of 15th Avenue and Nicholson Street at 9 a.m. when they spotted a man driving a pink toy car down the street.

“While this may seem like something that should have flown under the radar, it was kind of out of the ordinary, as well as this is a busy area during morning commute and put other drivers on the road at risk, as well that particular driver himself,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP told Global News.

“Motorists aren’t used to looking out for someone kind of at that level, the toy car level. So it was enough to start a traffic stop.”

Story continues below advertisement

The toy appears to be a Power Wheels Barbie Jeep Wrangler.

During the stop, the police officer believed the driver to be impaired and found that the driver had a suspended licence.

The driver was arrested for prohibited driving and he then provided two breath samples that were both over the legal limit and was subsequently issued a 90-day driving prohibition, police said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP said any vehicle on a roadway that is powered by anything other than muscular power fits into the definition of a motor vehicle and requires a licensed driver and insurance.

Police added that the driver posed a risk to himself and other drivers, as motorists were forced to go around him.

He is set to appear in court in December.

A man was caught riding a pink toy jeep down a road in Prince George on Friday morning during the commute. View image in full screen
A man was caught riding a pink toy jeep down a road in Prince George on Friday morning during the commute. Prince George RCMP
A man was caught riding a pink toy jeep down a road in Prince George on Friday morning during the commute. View image in full screen
A man was caught riding a pink toy jeep down a road in Prince George on Friday morning during the commute. Crystal Rain
A man was caught riding a pink toy jeep down a road in Prince George on Friday morning during the commute. View image in full screen
A man was caught riding a pink toy jeep down a road in Prince George on Friday morning during the commute. Denise Pederson
A man was caught riding a pink toy jeep down a road in Prince George on Friday morning during the commute. View image in full screen
A man was caught riding a pink toy jeep down a road in Prince George on Friday morning during the commute. Denise Pederson
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices