B.C. man ticketed for driving pink Barbie Jeep while impaired during morning commute

Send this page to someone via email

A Prince George, B.C., man received a 90-day driving prohibition after he was spotted by police driving an unusual vehicle on a street on Friday morning.

On Sept. 5, an officer was on patrol in the area of 15th Avenue and Nicholson Street at 9 a.m. when they spotted a man driving a pink toy car down the street.

“While this may seem like something that should have flown under the radar, it was kind of out of the ordinary, as well as this is a busy area during morning commute and put other drivers on the road at risk, as well that particular driver himself,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP told Global News.

“Motorists aren’t used to looking out for someone kind of at that level, the toy car level. So it was enough to start a traffic stop.”

Story continues below advertisement

The toy appears to be a Power Wheels Barbie Jeep Wrangler.

During the stop, the police officer believed the driver to be impaired and found that the driver had a suspended licence.

The driver was arrested for prohibited driving and he then provided two breath samples that were both over the legal limit and was subsequently issued a 90-day driving prohibition, police said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP said any vehicle on a roadway that is powered by anything other than muscular power fits into the definition of a motor vehicle and requires a licensed driver and insurance.

Police added that the driver posed a risk to himself and other drivers, as motorists were forced to go around him.

He is set to appear in court in December.

View image in full screen A man was caught riding a pink toy jeep down a road in Prince George on Friday morning during the commute. Prince George RCMP

View image in full screen A man was caught riding a pink toy jeep down a road in Prince George on Friday morning during the commute. Crystal Rain

View image in full screen A man was caught riding a pink toy jeep down a road in Prince George on Friday morning during the commute. Denise Pederson