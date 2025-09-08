Montreal group urges city to bar Israel cycling team from Grand Prix

See more sharing options

A Montreal-based group has asked Mayor Valérie Plante to bar the Israel Premier Tech cycling team from competing in the Grand Prix de Montréal on Sept. 14.

Palestinian and Jewish Unity, or PAJU, is urging the city to exclude the squad, whose Canadian-Israeli co-owner, Sylvan Adams, has described the riders as ambassadors for Israel.

The demand follows recent calls in Spain for the team to withdraw from the Vuelta a España after a pro-Palestinian protest disrupted the race.

Spain’s foreign minister also said he would support expelling Israel-Premier Tech from the Vuelta.

Canadian rider Pier-André Côté is competing with Israel-Premier Tech at the Vuelta. Former Canadian star Steve Bauer is the team’s sporting manager.

Meanwhile, Canadian Olympic runner Moh Ahmed and hundreds of others have signed a letter urging Tennis Canada to cancel next week’s Davis Cup tie with Israel in Halifax.