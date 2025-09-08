Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal group urges city to bar Israel cycling team from Grand Prix

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2025 2:02 pm
1 min read
Pier-Andre Cote from the Israel Premier Tech team rides during the eleventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta cycling race, from Bilbao to Bilbao, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. View image in full screen
Pier-Andre Cote from the Israel Premier Tech team rides during the eleventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta cycling race, from Bilbao to Bilbao, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Montreal-based group has asked Mayor Valérie Plante to bar the Israel Premier Tech cycling team from competing in the Grand Prix de Montréal on Sept. 14.

Palestinian and Jewish Unity, or PAJU, is urging the city to exclude the squad, whose Canadian-Israeli co-owner, Sylvan Adams, has described the riders as ambassadors for Israel.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The demand follows recent calls in Spain for the team to withdraw from the Vuelta a España after a pro-Palestinian protest disrupted the race.

Spain’s foreign minister also said he would support expelling Israel-Premier Tech from the Vuelta.

Trending Now

Canadian rider Pier-André Côté is competing with Israel-Premier Tech at the Vuelta. Former Canadian star Steve Bauer is the team’s sporting manager.

Meanwhile, Canadian Olympic runner Moh Ahmed and hundreds of others have signed a letter urging Tennis Canada to cancel next week’s Davis Cup tie with Israel in Halifax.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices