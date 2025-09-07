Body found of 3rd hiker who went over waterfall in southeast B.C.: police

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a third hiker who was presumed dead after going over a waterfall in southeastern British Columbia has been found.

RCMP in Kimberley, B.C., say they have located the 35-year-old man and efforts to retrieve his body are ongoing.

The man was part of a group of three people who went over Meachen Creek Falls on Sept. 1, while hiking on a nearby trail.

Police found the body of a 68-year-old woman about halfway down the falls on Monday after being alerted by a GPS SOS.

The body of a 35-year-old woman was located and recovered the following day.

A statement from police on Sunday says all three people were Mexican citizens.