Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Investigations

Body found of 3rd hiker who went over waterfall in southeast B.C.: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2025 3:05 pm
1 min read
Meachen Creek Falls is located about 25 km west of Kimberley in the British Columbia interior. View image in full screen
Meachen Creek Falls is located about 25 km west of Kimberley in the British Columbia interior. Cranbrook Tourism
The body of a third hiker who was presumed dead after going over a waterfall in southeastern British Columbia has been found.

RCMP in Kimberley, B.C., say they have located the 35-year-old man and efforts to retrieve his body are ongoing.

The man was part of a group of three people who went over Meachen Creek Falls on Sept. 1, while hiking on a nearby trail.

Police found the body of a 68-year-old woman about halfway down the falls on Monday after being alerted by a GPS SOS.

The body of a 35-year-old woman was located and recovered the following day.

A statement from police on Sunday says all three people were Mexican citizens.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

