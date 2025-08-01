Hiker dead after fall into waterfall near Squamish

Police say a hiker has died after falling into a waterfall near Squamish, B.C.
RCMP in the community north of Vancouver say they received a call Thursday evening about a hiker who had fallen into Crooked Falls in the Squamish Valley.
They say crews from Squamish Search and Rescue responded and found the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Mounties say rescue crews returned to recover the hiker’s body on Friday.
They say challenging terrain and fading daylight meant recovery hadn’t been possible the night before.
Police say there is no indication of criminality in the death, which is under investigation by the BC Coroners Service.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2025.
