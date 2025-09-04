2 hikers dead, another missing after going over falls in Southeast B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two hikers are dead and a third is presumed deceased after the group went over a waterfall near Kimberley.

RCMP said they were alerted by a GPS SOS that three hikers fell and went over the Meachen Creek Falls on Sept. 1 while hiking on a trail nearby.

Frontline officers responded and found a 68-year-old woman deceased approximately halfway down the falls. The remaining two were not immediately recovered, RCMP said.

The body of a 35-year-old woman has since been found, and work is underway to recover her body.

A 35-year-old man remains missing, however, RCMP said he is presumed dead. Searchers are looking for him to recover his body.

RCMP said none of the deaths are believed to be suspicious at this time.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased,” RCMP said in a statement.