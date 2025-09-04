Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 hikers dead, another missing after going over falls in Southeast B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 4, 2025 12:57 pm
1 min read
Meachen Creek Falls near Kimberley. View image in full screen
Meachen Creek Falls near Kimberley. Cranbrook Tourism
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two hikers are dead and a third is presumed deceased after the group went over a waterfall near Kimberley.

RCMP said they were alerted by a GPS SOS that three hikers fell and went over the Meachen Creek Falls on Sept. 1 while hiking on a trail nearby.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Frontline officers responded and found a 68-year-old woman deceased approximately halfway down the falls. The remaining two were not immediately recovered, RCMP said.

The body of a 35-year-old woman has since been found, and work is underway to recover her body.

Trending Now

A 35-year-old man remains missing, however, RCMP said he is presumed dead. Searchers are looking for him to recover his body.

RCMP said none of the deaths are believed to be suspicious at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased,” RCMP said in a statement.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices