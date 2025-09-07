4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off B.C.’s central coast, no damage expected

Send this page to someone via email

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred Sunday morning nearly 200 kilometres west of the community of Bella Bella on British Columbia’s central coast.

Earthquakes Canada, said the quake, which happened at a depth of 10 kilometres, struck just after 8 a.m. No damage has been reported and none is expected.

The federal agency said quakes with a magnitude of less than 5.4 rarely cause damage.

Environment and Natural Resources Canada said in a post online that no tsunami warnings have been issued for coastal areas of the province.

A map from Earthquakes Canada shows the location of the magnitude 4.8 earthquake that occurred Sunday morning off B.C.’s central coast. Credit: Earthquakes Canada

Bella Bella is located about about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver.

– with files from The Canadian Press