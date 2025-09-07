Menu

Canada

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off B.C.’s central coast, no damage expected

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted September 7, 2025 2:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What the ‘big one’ will look like in BC'
What the ‘big one’ will look like in BC
WATCH (June 2024): For decades, people living on the south coast of B.C. have been warned about an earthquake so strong it's been nicknamed 'the big one.' A study by Simon Fraser University's Department of Earth Sciences, predicts that when the 'big one' hits, it may be more deadly than ever imagined. With more on whether or not our region is prepared to withstand such a quake is SFU professor John Clague. – Jun 15, 2024
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred Sunday morning nearly 200 kilometres west of the community of Bella Bella on British Columbia’s central coast.

Earthquakes Canada, said the quake, which happened at a depth of 10 kilometres, struck just after 8 a.m. No damage has been reported and none is expected.

The federal agency said quakes with a magnitude of less than 5.4 rarely cause damage.

Environment and Natural Resources Canada said in a post online that no tsunami warnings have been issued for coastal areas of the province.

A map from Earthquakes Canada shows the location of the magnitude 4.8 earthquake that occurred Sunday morning off B.C.'s central coast.
A map from Earthquakes Canada shows the location of the magnitude 4.8 earthquake that occurred Sunday morning off B.C.’s central coast. Credit: Earthquakes Canada

Bella Bella is located about about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver.

– with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Small waves, big test: B.C.’s tsunami alert system proven effective after Russia quake'
Small waves, big test: B.C.’s tsunami alert system proven effective after Russia quake
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

