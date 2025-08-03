Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake recorded off B.C. coast, no damage expected

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2025 11:38 am
1 min read
A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of British Columbia this morning. A seismograph in Virginia Beach, Va. is shown in a Tuesday, August 23, 2011 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/The Virginian-Pilot, Amanda Lucier MAGS OUT. View image in full screen
A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of British Columbia this morning. A seismograph in Virginia Beach, Va. is shown in a Tuesday, August 23, 2011 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/The Virginian-Pilot, Amanda Lucier MAGS OUT. DG**NY**
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of British Columbia.

Earthquakes Canada says the quake struck Sunday around 6:20 a.m. local time.

It was recorded at a depth of 15 kilometres, just west of Haida Gwaii.

The agency’s webpage says there are no reports of damage, and at a magnitude of 4.0, none would be expected.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

B.C. faced a tsunami advisory earlier this week after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia on Tuesday sent waves roiling over the Pacific Ocean.

The advisory was later cancelled, but B.C.’s emergency management minister says the incident was a reminder to always be prepared for a big quake closer to home.

Click to play video: 'Small waves, big test: B.C.’s tsunami alert system proven effective after Russia quake'
Small waves, big test: B.C.’s tsunami alert system proven effective after Russia quake
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices